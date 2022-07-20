The Northern Daily Leader
Foot and mouth disease fragments detected in Melbourne CBD

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated July 20 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:15am
VIRAL fragments of foot and mouth disease have been discovered in pork products for sale in the Melbourne CBD, while several other pork products tested positive for African swine fever fragments.

