Quirindi Country Markets on the hunt for 'old coots' for new life advice stall

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 17 2022 - 6:00am
WISDOM: Frank Turner will be one of the 'old coots' at the August market organised by Tracey McFarlane. Photo: Supplied

'OLD COOTS' who call themselves 'Google before the internet' will be on call to dish out life advice, give direction or even just sit and listen to residents that need to vent.

