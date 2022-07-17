'OLD COOTS' who call themselves 'Google before the internet' will be on call to dish out life advice, give direction or even just sit and listen to residents that need to vent.
Market-goers may walk through the gates with the intention to bag a jar of local honey or a knitted number, but will soon have the chance to walk away with wisdom - and it's free.
Quirindi Country Markets have launched their newest stall where visitors will be able to seek advice or gain a new outlook on life from some of the community's wisest minds.
Market organiser Tracey McFarlane said she came up with the idea for the stall as a way to engage the older members of the community.
"I've noticed in the community that there's a lot of older people who want to volunteer and contribute to the community," she said.
"I though this would be a nice way for them to contribute and feel included."
Ms McFarlane said that while there's no guarantee the life advice would be any good, it was important for older members of the community to pass on their knowledge.
"If those stories aren't shared they get lost," she said.
Whether it's car troubles, a DIY project causing grief or a rut that's hard to get out of, no question is off limits.
Frank Turner will be one of the 'old coots' ready to share his knowledge when the stall kicks off at the market day next month.
Mr Turner is a member of the State Emergency Service (SES) and hopes he can use the stall to educate and recruit volunteers.
At the moment Mr Turner will be accompanied by three other community members however interest is expected to grow before August.
Ms McFarlane said the benefits of the new stall would go both ways.
"For the older generation there's a lot of rural isolation, a lot of people are still hesitant with getting out and about with COVID and everything else that's going on," she said.
"This is outdoors, there's plenty of room, and from the mental health side of it I think it's very important."
For those seeking advice Ms McFarlane said it was important the younger generations feel as though they can approach the mature minds in the community.
There's no age bracket for the requirement of 'old coot', which Ms McFarlane said was self-determined.
"Just simply pop down and pull up a seat," she said.
The next market will be held at Longfield Park in Quirindi from 9am on August 6.
