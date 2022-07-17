The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tight labour market has Tamworth businesses coming up empty in search for staff

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bartender Andrea Dissinger hasn't had a weekend off since August because the pub is short staffed. Photo: Peter Hardin

'WE'RE HIRING' signs are filling up the windows of businesses across Tamworth, staff are working overtime and job application folders are sitting empty as a workers shortage grips the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.