INDIGENOUS artists and businesses are trying to keep up momentum after a successful NAIDOC week shone a spotlight on them.
It could see an Indigenous-only market day continue to be a regular event on the calendar throughout the year.
While NAIDOC Week events - such as the markets - gave Indigenous entrepreneurs greater visibility, they now face the challenge of the spotlight shifting away from their work.
Kayleb Waters-Sampson said that business inevitably drops off after NAIDOC Week, but if the markets were to occur more often it would give lesser-known artists a better chance.
"If we had Aboriginal markets, even if it's once a month down Peel Street, the same as the other Sunday markets, that'd be incredible," he said.
"There's so many people in Tamworth and not many of them even know that there's Aboriginal artists here, or a dance company here."
In the meantime he's doing his best with the exposure he's received to sell copies of his work featured in exhibitions and the Tamworth Regional Gallery.
"I've been selling them and they've been going pretty good - people are loving them," he said.
During NAIDOC Week Mr Sampson-Waters was given a fantastic opportunity for exposure when a six-metre print of one of his works was installed as part of the Walking Though a Songline exhibition.
He said his work with the gallery had been a good advertisement for his work, giving him the opportunity to get some more pieces exhibited in the prominent space.
"I got asked to be a part of the Earth to Canvas in June. I put a massive piece in for that," he said.
"Probably a week later I got asked to join the gallery again for the Walking Through a Songline exhibition.
"And I think after this one, it's been really good exposure."
But while the gallery is a great place for exposure, it's not somewhere he sells his work.
Having Indigenous markets on Peel Street would mean a far more obvious shopfront, so Mr Waters-Sampson is hopeful it'll be brought up at council.
Gomeroi artist Tess Reading said she wasn't overly concerned but that "NAIDOC Week is always busier".
However, she said there are signs that Indigenous culture is being celebrated more across the rest of the year.
Through her work she's had the chance to interface with the wider community including various schools.
She said she'd noticed an increased awareness of Indigenous culture extending beyond NAIDOC Week.
"At the moment a lot of people are embracing the Aboriginal culture that's around town," she said.
"I've done a few signages and t-shirts for some local schools and I've done a couple of totem polls for local schools."
Like Mr Waters-Sampson, she's also got pieces in exhibitions at the Tamworth Regional Gallery.
While being a talented artist with brush and paint, Ms Reading also runs 'Without Fear Photography', shooting with Indigenous cultural themes.
"I offer culturally-infused shoots for any Indigenous family that want to come along and take photos and get painted up," she said.
During NAIDOC Week she played a big role with the camera, capturing Inverell's NAIDOC march as well as the Tamworth debutante ball.
She's also been commissioned to install a totem pole at the South Tamworth Public School.
Once that's done though, Ms Reading said she's actually looking forward to things slowly down just a bit after NAIDOC.
"It's not a bad thing, it's always nice to have a bit of a break," she said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
