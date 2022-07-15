A DEEP chill set in across the region on Thursday morning with the coldest minimum temperature so far this month bringing mist and frost.
Tamworth's airport weather station clocked -2.8 degrees about 7am.
Relief eventually came well after sunrise as the sun burning steadily through the blanket of fog as it settled at the base of the hills surrounding Tamworth.
Dungowan, just outside the city, was a winter wonderland early on Thursday morning before a bright and sunny day emerged.
Despite the cold weather, Tamworth's weather expert Dave Farrenden said the dusting of snow that was seen at Mount Kaputar, near Narrabri, earlier this week won't spread closer to home for the weekend.
"There will be a bit of moisture around but it's not going to result in snow," he said.
Locals reported flurries at Barrington Tops and Mount Kaputar in the past couple of days, with some sleet and the occasional fluffy flake falling at Hanging Rock as well.
Anyone visiting snow should take precautions and follow the advice of NSW National Parks and Wildllife Services, as well as emergency services.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
