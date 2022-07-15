This August at the Capitol Theatre the Tamworth Dramatic Society presents Clue.
Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins on a dark and stormy night at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy.
These guests, who have been given aliases, are Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White and Col. Mustard. When Boddy turns up murdered, all are suspects, no one is safe and together they try to figure out who is the killer.
A madcap, slapstick production full of murder, mystery and laughs. A comedy 'whodunnit' that will keep you guessing (and laughing) to the very end.
Featuring Tamworth's own very talented cast including Cara Bastian, Samantha Brice, Natacha Curnow, Daniel Gillett, Halen Godley, Liam Higham, Sean McInnes, Grace McKinnon, Peter Ross, Caron Schumann and Ben Sutton.
There are 8 performances starting on Friday 19 August at 8pm and going through to Saturday 27 August at 8pm. A couple of matinees in the mix for those who enjoy a day time performance.
Tickets are on sale now so be sure to book your ticket for a fun night out!
Two of Australia's most respected singers, songwriters and musicians are taking the stage together for one night only! Join us in the glorious Tamworth Town Hall on Saturday 13 August at 7.30pm for these two powerhouse guitarists and vocalists.
The 'Together Alone Tour' is the first time Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley have joined forces and shared a stage in such an intimate setting and they'll take the audience on a musical journey across their respective careers.
"I have been a big fan of Troy's for so long so when this opportunity came up to do a lap around Australia with him I was never going to say no," Moss said.
"These shows have been about 2 years in the planning, the set list will have everything plus a few surprises and I can't wait to finally take it on the road and out to our fans."
"From the first chord I heard Ian Moss play on guitar I was hooked, and then he sang! He has been a major source of inspiration for me for years and to play some shows with him across the country will be something very special," Cassar-Daley added.
"This will be a great fun musical adventure, I'm so proud to blend what we do on stage for people to see, guitar heaven! See you out there. I can't wait to play."
Don't miss your chance to see these old friends light up, and rip up the stage. It will be magic!
