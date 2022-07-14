Living costs are continuing to drive homelessness issues in Tamworth, but a fix could be on the way when 45 different organisations get together to set up a one-stop services shop.
Organisations such as Joblink Plus and Tamworth Family Support Services have united to organise Tamworth Homeless Connect to offer help at a local level.
Advertisement
Tamworth Family Support Service CEO Belinda Kotris said they're expecting large numbers through the door for the eigth event, given the cost of living pressures that have persisted since COVID-19.
"One of the largest ones we had was 1400 people through the door," she said.
"So I imagine with the economic environment that we're in we would be hoping to have at least that many people."
READ ALSO:
Cost of living pressures are likely to continue for a while, according to Ms Kotris.
She said it's important for people to be mindful, and reach out for help if they feel at risk of homelessness.
"Don't wait until things hit crisis point. If you're struggling for whatever reason, then reach out to the services that are there to help," she said.
Ms Kotris said much of Tamworth's homelessness is currently hidden, but there are indicators more people are struggling.
"We're seeing more and more people accessing our services every week, whether it be the crisis refuges or temporary assistance," she said.
"Certainly we'd be saying that there would be - probably on any given week night - there would be at least 80 people in Tamworth that would be homeless."
One of the most obvious problems in winter is the lack of affordable housing to give people a safe and warm environment.
According to Ms Kotris, there is no quick fix to the problem, with the supply of affordable housing missing.
"There's a lot of support services in place to try and work with people over securing tenancies, and at least trying to get their foot in the door in the rental market'," she said.
"But the reality is that if there's such a huge housing shortage, then it makes it very difficult."
While housing may be a bridge too far, Joblink Plus Community Engagement Coordinator Katrina Higgins said they want to solve as many problems at once as they can.
Especially with winter, she said they want people to "get out of the cold, come in and see what's out there to support people."
Advertisement
"Hot meals on the day, free haircuts, free hair braids, and there's entertainment," she said.
Food Bank NSW ACT is coming to Tamworth for the first time, for the event, to give people immediate relief with fresh food to be available in the entertainment centre's carpark.
Ms Higgins said anyone in the community can come and they'll have a wide range of fruit and vegetables on offer, although they have struggled to get lettuce.
"Fresh broccoli, carrots, potatoes, oranges, apples. All fruit and veg is free," she said.
"It all comes fresh that morning, so it is amazing."
Once they've had their fill, people can go inside to get support obtaining documents, get a dental check, and pick up warm clothes and bedding.
Advertisement
Ms Higgins said having so many organisations together means they can work together to refer people to the right places, making everything smoother for everyone.
"Having someone help navigate that system for you of being connected to all organisations that can help," she said.
"Making sure you have a mobile phone and credit so that you can receive those call that you've got an appointment with Joblink Plus."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.