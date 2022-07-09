Tamworth's NAIDOC markets prove a success in first year

They were a first for Tamworth's NAIDOC celebrations, but Saturday arts and culture markets could soon become a fixture of the annual Indigenous event.
That's according to organiser Donna Searle, a youth worker's assistant at the Youthie who worked with the NAIDOC committee to coordinate the event.
From cooking crocodile skewers to showing off art prints and enjoying live music, the markets had a lot to offer the crowd that fronted up at Fitzroy Plaza on Saturday to enjoy the show.
She said they would definitely be holding the markets again.
The community is full of talent, but it's rare that artists get an opportunity to show it off, she said.
"Mobs of it," she said.
"It's inside and they just need to get it out!"
Indigenous artist Jodie Herden said the event was a rare opportunity to show off what the community has to offer.
"I think especially for the younger and upcoming artists and people that want to sell their stuff... it's a great space and opportunity just to do that," she said.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader.
