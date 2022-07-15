THE BEE industry could be back on the move in just weeks with hopes a permit system will help businesses get buzzing again.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries told the Leader on Friday beekeepers outside 'eradication zones' could expect to see an easing of the restrictions which had left hives locked down since June.
The department's director of emergency management Leigh Pilkington said the new rules would mean beekeepers would be ready to move their hives in time for almond pollination in August.
"The department is looking very hard at the moment at a permitting system where beekeepers can do some online training to make sure they are bio-security aware and they've got all their log books and all their records up to date," he said.
"We are working on a permit system that will allow them to do a certain number of alcohol washes to look for the mite.
"Then when they've done these things and applied for the permit in the next few days we should be able to announce a movement system."
The department met with beekeepers in Narrabri on Thursday after the Varroa mite was detected on July 10.
Mr Pilkington said while there was some "uncertainty" and "anxiety" among beekeepers, the overall mood was positive.
"We're comfortable that we've eradicated the mites in and around Narrabri," he said.
Despite feeling confident the mite had been eradicated, the 10 kilometre eradication zone is set to stay in place for the next three years to continue to restrict the movement of hives.
Mr Pilkington said apart from the infested property, other commercial and amateur beekeeping properties had also fallen into the eradication zone.
"This is very hard for beekeepers and it weighs heavily on the decision makers within the government," he said.
"Unfortunately for those in the eradication zone, to protect the rest of the industry in NSW, it's a very strict no tampering and no movement of hives."
Mental health, wellbeing and business support is available for beekeepers through the Rural Financial Counselling Service.
Beekeepers are encouraged to keep up-to-date with the Varroa mite situation via the NSW DPI website, emails and social media.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
