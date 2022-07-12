IT WAS the first ever Indigenous debutante ball for Tamworth, but organisers say it certainly won't be the last after the event won over community leaders and exceeded expectations.
Almost a dozen young girls were celebrated at the inaugural ball to mark the end of NAIDOC festivities in Tamworth.
Advertisement
For the organisers Samantha Way and Cassie Withers the ball was all about "our local Aboriginal women coming of age."
"But also a major milestone and achievement to become our future leaders, knowledge holders and people of change as well," the pair said.
The debutante ball was the culmination of weeks of preparation, including twice-weekly dance rehearsals, and participants creating their own traditional skirts used in their traditional dance.
Ms Way and Ms Withers said this was "something special that they can take away with them from the journey and a reminder of the richness of our culture."
The night was rich in culture and tradition, but Makia Johnson got quite a shock when she was named this year's Mrs NAIDOC.
The award - which came complete with a weekend stay at the Zoofari Lodge at Taronga Western Plains Zoo - followed a clandestine three-month observation of the debutantes by silent judges from the NAIDOC Debutante committee.
Organisers said the committee's final decision to award Ms Johnson the honour was based on "leadership, courage, compassion, confidence, and respect."
The Mrs NAIDOC award was also accompanied by the Miss Congeniality award, which was presented to Yvonne Sutton.
Organisers of the debutant ball said the award served to highlight "someone who shows compassion, demonstrating the kindest and most helpful traits during their time in the NAIDOC Debutante Ball."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.