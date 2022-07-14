The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

Man to front Tamworth court on string of charges after police operation closed New England Highway at Willow Tree

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:30am, first published 3:30am
EMERGENCY: Police cars swarmed the scene. Photo: Supplied

Update 1:30pm:

MACHETES were allegedly wielded when a man went on a rampage along the New England Highway towards Tamworth, attempting to jack vehicles, crashing into cars and leading police on a chase.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

