MACHETES were allegedly wielded when a man went on a rampage along the New England Highway towards Tamworth, attempting to jack vehicles, crashing into cars and leading police on a chase.
A 32-year-old Wellington man has been charged and spent the night in the cells in Tamworth after his dramatic arrest about 3pm on Wednesday.
Advertisement
He will front court later today.
Several police cars sped to Willow Tree from Tamworth under lights and siren - including highway patrol, the dog squad and other uniformed officers - in response to urgent calls for help.
Police were first alerted just before 1pm after a man allegedly filled up a green ute with fuel and took off without paying at a service station in Dunedoo.
He is accused of stealing petrol from a servo at Denman about an hour later.
The ute was then seen flying along Denman Road at more than 140km per hour in a 100 zone, police said.
A pursuit was sparked but officers were forced to call it off it a short time later.
The driver allegedly crashed into several cars as it continued along the highway.
READ ALSO:
Police were told the ute driver had tried to carjack a sedan on the main highway near Murrurundi, threatening a 55-year-old man and his 16-year-old son and forcing them to get out of the car.
The man couldn't start the sedan and returned to the green ute before allegedly failing to carjack a van and a four-wheel-drive, threatening both drivers with a machete.
Police said the ute took off north along the New England Highway and stopped at a service station at Willow Tree.
Early reports that the man may have had firearms proved false, police confirmed.
The 32-year-old man was taken in to custody at the scene and police seized two machetes from the green ute for forensic examination.
The highway was closed for about an hour as the major operation unfolded.
No one was reported physically injured in the ordeal.
The accused faces charges of aggravated assault with intent to steal a car while armed; as well as attempted aggravated assault with intent to steal a car while armed.
Advertisement
Other charges levelled against him in connection to the alleged crime spree include three counts of being armed with intent to commit a serious offence; police pursuit; drive recklessly or furiously; possess a prohibited weapon; drive with a cancelled licence; two counts of dishonestly obtain goods; and refusing to provide a urine sample or blood sample.
A GREEN UTE crashed into several cars as it travelled along the New England Highway south of Tamworth on Wednesday afternoon, police were told.
Several police vehicles from the Oxley district - including highway patrol, the dog squad and other uniformed officers - were seen travelling at speed under lights and siren to get to the incident at Willow Tree about 3:30pm.
A NSW Police spokesperson said several driving complaints flooded in about the green ute as it drove along the highway towards Tamworth. The ute came to a stop near a service station in Willow Tree.
Initial reports sparked fears the alleged offender may have been armed but police have since confirmed to the Leader that no firearm was involved.
No one was reported injured.
Advertisement
A 32-year-old Wellington man was arrested at the scene and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
He was still being questioned by police on Wednesday evening but has since been charged to front Tamworth Local Court today.
The major police operation closed the New England Highway about 3pm but traffic was flowing - though still delayed - by about 4pm.
POLICE have confirmed a man is assisting police with their investigations after a major police operation closed a main highway south of Tamworth on Wednesday.
Police said traffic on the New England Highway at Willow Tree was flowing again by about 4pm, after two lanes were closed earlier on Wednesday as emergency services worked.
Some delays for travellers should still be expected.
Advertisement
Police have remained tight-lipped about the details surrounding the operation so far, but told the Leader no one was seriously injured in the incident.
A MAJOR police operation has closed the New England Highway south of Tamworth and it is understood one person is now in custody.
Emergency services have raced to the scene near Ardglen, south of Willow Tree, about 3pm on Wednesday.
Several police vehicles including highway patrol, the dog squad and other uniformed officers were seen travelling at speed under lights and siren to get to the incident.
A number of police units remain at the scene, along with ambulance paramedics.
Advertisement
Police confirmed one person was arrested on the highway.
This situation is developing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.