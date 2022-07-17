ROOMS are fully booked out in Tamworth just a month out from one of the biggest agricultural events on the calendar, but fears linger for hotel operators after years of last-minute COVID cancellations.
Just a month out from Gunnedah's AgQuip event - which brings in visitors from across the country - motels and hotels locally have been fielding requests as people hunt for accommodation in the region.
Tamworth Lodge Motel owner Ajay Khanne said all 17 rooms had been booked out for when the three-day show kicks off on August 16.
With accommodation already fully booked out in Gunnedah, Mr Khanne said visitors were looking to Tamworth as a convenient base.
"Tamworth is connected to the airport so people have that advantage, they can fly in or out or use the train to travel," he said.
The Mercure Hotel will be rostering on extra staff to help with the busy AgQuip period.
Guest services manager Sherrie Lillicrap said the hotel had been booked out for AgQuip for the last two years.
"Usually when guests check out they book in for the following year," she said.
"Over the COVID period, when AgQuip didn't run, we transferred everyone to last year, then it was cancelled again so everyone was transferred to this year."
Ms Lillicrap said events like AgQuip were "very beneficial" to the hotel's recovery from the pandemic.
She said she was excited to welcome back visitors.
"We have regular guests that stay with us, so it's good to see them as well," she said.
Both the Tamworth Lodge Motel and the Mercure Hotel are booked up with visitors travelling mainly from around the state.
Mr Khanee said he was glad to see a full house booked for his hotel but said he still approached large events with apprehension.
"COVID is not over, it's still a difficult situation and I worry about things getting cancelled," he said.
"You think back to the country music festival when it was cancelled just a week out and all the bookings vanished and no one came."
Ms Lillicrap said outbreaks happening in Victoria and the third wave in NSW were concerning but she remained positive events would go ahead.
"It does sort of stick in the back of your mind that things could get cancelled but we're trying to learn to live with COVID so we're trying to move forward," she said.
AgQuip will run from August 16 until August 18 at 134 Black Jack Road in Gunnedah.
Tickets can be bought online this year.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
