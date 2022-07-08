WITH two years worth of agricultural technology and innovation to showcase, thousands are counting down to the return of AgQuip.
The country's largest primary industry business event was last held in 2019, before COVID-19 cancelled the field day in 2020 and 2021.
General manager for AgQuip Kate Nugent said despite the challenges of the last few years, there was a sense of optimism among organisers and the agricultural industry.
"We are very mindful of what we need to do to ensure AgQuip does happen because of its positive impact on local economy, on our communities and the Australian primary industry," Ms Nugent said.
"But there's no turning back - we are back, and it's truly an incredible feeling."
This year AgQuip Field Days will commence it's 50th anniversary celebration, with more than 3000 businesses ready to display sales opportunities, big farm machinery, the latest technology and everything in between.
Ms Nugent said there would be a huge focus on agritech, education and rural relief.
"There is just so much more that we're going to see that we didn't in 2019," she said.
"There's new developments in the Australian farming industry working to improve best practice with a focus on efficiency and higher productivity, and as a consequence higher profitability."
Exhibitors from across the country will be on site with their displays as well as international companies from New Zealand.
With the three day event scheduled for August 16, 17 and 18, Ms Nugent said reports were already coming in from hotels and motels with no vacancies available for that week.
"This has the absolute possibility to inject over $41 million into the local economy of Gunnedah, the surrounding region and in addition to tourism in NSW, and in all states across Australia," she said.
"AgQuip is a milestone event in terms of the impact on regional rural Australia."
A change for this year's event will be ticket prices.
Tickets purchased online are $5 for adults where as tickets purchased at the gate will be $10. A hotline is also available for help to purchase tickets online and can be reached at 1300 658 305.
