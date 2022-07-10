EXTRA staff have been hired, motels are fully booked and the unlucky last are being turned away as Gunnedah prepares for an influx of tourists for its flagship event.
AgQuip is one of the nation's largest agricultural field days on the calendar and returning for the first time since 2019, it's all hands on deck as the town welcomes boom to the local economy.
Gunnedah Lodge Motel owner Gary Way is preparing for his first AgQuip experience as a hotel operator.
He has been warned - he is in for a busy few days.
"We're completely booked up," Mr Way said.
"Given that it hasn't been on for a couple of years I think that has encouraged extra people to come."
Mr Way said the hotel had regular visitors that book during AgQuip each year and every time the event was cancelled they would rebook the new dates.
Golden Chain Overlander Motor Lodge owner Herman Gill will also be experiencing AgQuip as a hotel operator for the first time and has hired extra staff to get through the busy period.
Mr Gill said the lodge opened bookings for the AgQuip dates two months ago and within just a day they were fully booked out.
"We're still getting calls daily, especially last week, I'm having to say no to about two or three people daily who are trying to book in that week," he said.
Despite AgQuip running for just three days in August, Mr Gill said most people had booked accommodation for the entire week.
It is expected more than 100,000 visitors will roll through Gunnedah during the three-day event, which kicks off on August 16.
Gunnedah Shire Council tourism team leader Nikki Robertson said accommodation being fully booked would solely contribute about $200,000 to the local economy.
"AgQuip not only boosts the shire's economy but also provides an ideal opportunity to put Gunnedah in the spotlight - visitors will love our shopping, and will hopefully stay longer and enjoy the sights," Ms Robertson said.
"A day-trip visitor spends an average of $144 in our area, so the economic value of the event is hugely significant."
With hotels, motels and caravan parks full to the brim, Ms Robertson said she encouraged those looking to make some extra cash to list any spare rooms on AirBnB or through private real estate agents.
With the town recovering for COVID-19 lockdowns Ms Robertson said the scale of AgQuip would be felt right through the town.
