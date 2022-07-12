A BURNING car rolled more than 150m down an East Tamworth street after it caught alight in the early hours of this morning while parked out the front of its owner's home.
Firefighters clocked multiple emergency calls for help just before 1am on Tuesday, reporting a car on fire on Darling Street, near Rawson Avenue.
Advertisement
A Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crew got to work immediately to extinguish the blaze but the situation escalated when the vehicle began to roll down Darling Street towards Carthage Street.
READ ALSO:
"It rolled down the hill and mounted the kerb and came to rest near a power pole, so they had to take that into consideration," FRNSW zone Superintendent Tom Cooper said.
Firies followed the car down and managed to put the fire out, finishing the job within an hour.
Police also attended and Superintendent Cooper said emergency workers spoke to the owner of the car at the scene.
He confirmed the car was not stolen.
Investigations into what sparked the blaze are continuing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.