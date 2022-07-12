The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters called to car fire after midnight on Darling Street, East Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 12 2022 - 4:43am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BURNING car rolled more than 150m down an East Tamworth street after it caught alight in the early hours of this morning while parked out the front of its owner's home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.