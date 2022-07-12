The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth and other towns could lose mobile phone towers in Telstra-TPG regional sharing merger

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated July 12 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth could lose mobile phone towers under controversial deal

TAMWORTH could lose some of its mobile phone towers if a controversial deal is struck between two telecommunications giants.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.