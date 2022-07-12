HUNDREDS of nominations are trickling in as judges start doing the rounds in Tamworth for the 2022 Quality Business Awards.
A team of more than 60 independent and anonymous judges will be kept busy over the next five weeks, with businesses encouraged to put their best foot forward.
They will be critiqued on a number of aspects, including presentation, phone manner and overall customer service experience.
Tamworth Business Chamber president Stephanie Cameron said more than 700 nominations have already been submitted, which shows the local community is doing their bit.
"We have such a dynamic and growing local business community and these awards are all about shining a light on our fantastic small business operators, who've done it so tough over the last few years," she said.
Judges have been recruited from a range of industries and experiences, with many business owners themselves or experts in their field.
At least two have been assigned to each of the 29 award categories, and while judging has now commenced, the community can nominate a worthy business up until July 25.
"There is still plenty of time to nominate your favourite business and those who are nominated have until July 29 to accept," Mrs Cameron said.
"Digital nominations can be submitted via QR code or the Tamworth Business Chamber website, while hard copy nominations can be placed in entry barrels located in major shopping centres across the region, all council offices and the Tamworth Business Chamber office."
Winners will be crowned at the 2022 Quality Business Awards gala dinner on Friday, September 9 at TRECC.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
