There's something rather wonderful happening at the Baptist Church. Once a month they throw open the doors and invite the neighbours in for a slap-up Friday night dinner. This is not just for church members, it's for non-church people and a few people from other churches get in on it too.
The idea started three years ago when a group of friends started thinking: "How can we do something good for our neighbours?"
Advertisement
When the Baptist Church moved from Carthage Street to its present location on Duri Road, 30 years ago, the site was deliberately chosen to reach out to the people in that area.
So, a large contingent set out doorknocking the area. Armed with cookies and a smile, they started from the church and fanned out from there to hundreds of neighbours. There was just one purpose, to invite people to dinner.
Initially, the dinners were weekly, but now there are 60-70 people coming, so they've pulled it back to once a month.
READ ALSO:
"It's really about making friends with our neighbours", explains William Arnot, one of the team.
"It has the effect of demystifying church. Once people have made the courageous step to come inside, they discover they like it and they keep coming. And we all have a great time."
Each month a different team takes responsibility. Usually, it's one co-ordinator who then brings in a group of friends.
In May, the youth group cooked up a South African meal with hot spices. June was a bit cold so the ladies team went for a hot roast with all the trimmings.
Visitors can contribute a gold coin, though it's not essential. The rest of the costs are taken up by the church people.
When you have been doing something for three years you get to hear some remarkable stories. Once such story comes from nearby resident, Anne Classen.
"I was at home alone when there was a knock on the door. I opened it to find Carol Nolan and her daughter Anna with a box of cookies and an invitation to dinner. I'm not a person who likes to go out. I'm a home person. But they were so nice I said I'd go," she said.
"It was a bit scary walking in the first time, but Carol saw me and made me feel like family. They didn't try and push church onto people.
"I was truly welcomed and not judged. I live on my own. My children have grown up. So, I decided I'd go to church.
"It was partly a way of saying thank you to God. I always used to arrive late and leave quickly and I didn't come every week, so it wasn't a very big thank you. But people welcomed me.
"That Christmas I was given a starring role in the Christmas play. I was Mary.
Advertisement
"It didn't take long for me to become a Christian. I love Jesus and I love the church. Now I help with dinners. I'm just so grateful to God for all He's done for me."
Carol Nolan has clear memories of the day she visited Anne.
"We'd had a really discouraging day. People were rude to us and nobody wanted the cookies," she said.
"We had all but decided to give it up and go home. But we decided to make just one more call. It was Anne. I reckon God had that all planned."
Tamworth Baptist Church meets at 10 am every Sunday on the corner of Duri and Hillvue Roads. There's a Sunday School, a youth group and a mums and bubs group. Meanwhile the monthly dinners continue and are open to all. Just call 0419 602 144.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.