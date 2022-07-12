The Northern Daily Leader
Your Church: Baptist Church Tamworth hosts Friday night dinners as a way to help neighbours

By Howard Barnes
July 12 2022 - 3:00am
Hot meal: Anne Classen loves her Friday night dinners. Photo: Supplied

There's something rather wonderful happening at the Baptist Church. Once a month they throw open the doors and invite the neighbours in for a slap-up Friday night dinner. This is not just for church members, it's for non-church people and a few people from other churches get in on it too.

