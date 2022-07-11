Tamworth has seen two of its coldest mornings this year with back to back frosts and plunging temperatures sending locals scrambling for the beanies, gloves and scarves.
The city's weather gauge at the airport recorded minus 1.7 on Monday morning, with an apparent or 'feels like' temperature of minus 4.
Advertisement
It came off the back of Sunday's minus 1.5 shiver starter just before dawn when outside temperatures felt like minus 5.9 with the wind chill, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The cool starts didn't stop locals basking in the sunny skies on both days as residents got out to enjoy the slightly warmer daytime weather for the weekend.
READ ALSO:
But the temperatures won't get back above 18 until next weekend, with Wednesday set to only get to a top of 13 degrees in Tamworth. The rest of the week will hover between 15 and 16 degrees.
The BoM predicts a slight chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the cooler starts will be back by Thursday and Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.