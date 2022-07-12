He followed this to the next level of politics, becoming the Member for Tamworth in the State Parliament from 1887 to 1894. Included in some of his local community roles were the following - in 1881 initiating the first free public library in our first Town Hall in Darling St; prominent member of the Tamworth Farmers Society; an orchardist; a local auctioneer; Director of Tamworth Permanent Mutual Building Society; Director of Tamworth Co-operative Flourmilling at the Phenix Flourmill in 1886; 1884 - official speechmaker at the opening of the Tamworth District Hospital, encouraging further donations due to the Hospital's financial difficulties; 1885 - held investigation into possible dam sites to provide Tamworth water, suggesting chanelling water from the McDonald River near Bendemeer, with the fall in the land assisting reticulation.; 1887 - winning the local Protectionist vote (v Free Trade), represented with R.H.Levien in the NSW Parliament. Later, in 1901, withdrew as a candidate for the Federal seat of New England, not wanting to split the Protectionist vote; 1888 - heavily involved in the first 8 Hour Day Holiday celebrations in Tamworth.; 1888 - gave a speech in the Olympic Hall at a banquet held on the day prior to the switching-on of Tamworth's electric street lighting.