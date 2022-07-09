Robb College ran in six unanswered first-half tries to condemn Tamworth to their sixth straight loss of the season.
After withstanding Robb's attacking raids early in the first half of the clash at Kootingal Recreation Reserve on Saturday afternoon, Tamworth capitulated after Robb scored their first try.
That occurred in the 15th minute when No 11 Jimmy Archer crossed untouched out wide.
Five more tries flowed in quick succession, as Tamworth offered scant resistance in the 41-17 loss.
Archer posted two of those tries, then scored in the final minute of the match - Robb's only second-half points - to record four for the day.
It was fourth-placed Robb's third win of the season.
Tamworth were, however, able to take a positive out of the encounter: they outscored Robb in the second half, after going into the break down 36-0.
Magpies No 9 Connor Robinson, who posted two tries, said the side "showed a bit of guts" in the second half but needed to deliver 80-minute efforts.
The players "dropping" their heads had been a "recurring" theme this year, he said.
"I feel like we did drop our heads early in that first half, and we let them get three more tries than they should of," he said.
In the 27th minute, No 14 Dean Fogarty tracked down a clever grubber by No 10 Hamish Cannington that made it 14-0 after the conversion.
Two minutes later, Archer bagged a double after racing over out wide.
And when outside centre Will Green crossed soon after that, Robb College had obtained irresistible momentum - and two more five-pointers quickly followed by No 8 Will Irish and a third to Archer.
Tamworth regrouped at the break and struck first in the second half, when Robinson darted down the blindside in the 41st minute.
In the 59th minute, Magpies No 3 Harry Mills crashed over - reward for a hard-running display.
"Keep supporting us," Robinson said to Magpies fans. "We're working on it, we're hoping to get better and hopefully there's a win around the corner for us."
ROBB COLLEGE 41 (J. Archer 4, D. Fogarty, W. Green, W. Irish tries; H. Cannington 3 goals) TAMWORTH 17 (C. Robinson 2, H. Mills; C. Robinson goal)
