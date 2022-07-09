The Northern Daily Leader
New England rugby: Robb College beat Tamworth Magpies 41-17

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 9 2022 - 10:02am, first published 9:34am
Robb College ran in six unanswered first-half tries to condemn Tamworth to their sixth straight loss of the season.

