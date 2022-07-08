Coney and Coney sounds like a great brand name.
But in harness racing it is a name that appeared in the winner's circle on four occasions at Tamworth Paceway on Thursday.
The father and daughter team of Greg and Jemma Coney took out half the race program as a trainer and a driver respectively.
Their winners were Well That's Alright, Haveyoumetdaisy, Roclea Image and Runfromterror.
It was the first Greg has had four wins as a trainer, and was the first time his 20-year-old daughter has achieved the feat as a driver.
"It is the best day ever for me," Greg said. "It is just a great thrill to see Jemma doing so well."
Jemma described the meeting as "so surreal".
"I think it is only just starting to hit me," she said. "But it's pretty cool.
"And especially for Dad as well, to get four across the line for the first time."
She added: "It has been a really good day - all the horses have gone really well."
