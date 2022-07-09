The footy codes will be in full swing today - and so will the Leader's sports team.
We will bring you live updates from the clash between Tamworth and Robb College at Kootingal Recreation Reserve. Kick-off is 3.15pm.
At Riverside 5, the Swans and the Roos clash in the NAIDOC round derby. Kick-off is 2.30pm.
On Sunday, we will be at Jack Woolaston Oval when the ladder-leading Bears take on the improving Bulldogs. Kick-off is 2.45pm.
Match reports and galleries will be online this evening.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
