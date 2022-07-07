The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth teenager Erin Stirling to host fundraising concert in preparation for Horseball World Cup in France

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 7 2022 - 11:00pm
GOING FOR GOLD: Erin Stirling, 15, is off to France in August for the Horseball World Cup. Photo: Peter Hardin

ERIN Stirling is preparing to represent Australia - and Tamworth - on the international stage, but she needs the community to help her get there.

