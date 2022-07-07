ERIN Stirling is preparing to represent Australia - and Tamworth - on the international stage, but she needs the community to help her get there.
But with more than $6000 needed to pay for flights, accommodation, team fees and pony hiring the teenager has a big night planned to help raise the funds.
"It's an equestrian sport so it's not exactly cheap," Erin said.
"Getting to France is going to be a little bit hard."
Thanks to the help of her nan, Erin dreamt up the idea of hosting what she has dubbed the 'Winter Warmer Country Music and Dance' night.
The event, which will be held at the Loomberah War Memorial Hall on July 16, will include performances from The Voice semi-finalist Lane Pittman as well as the country music festival's Best of the Buskers finalist Matt Barratt and Dale Hooper.
The concert spectacular is the major fundraiser to help Erin after a Bunnings sausage sizzle helped kick things off.
Erin said she was really excited about the event and hoped the community would come out and show their support.
"Everyone has been really lovely, I'm certainly very grateful for everything they do," she said.
With just four weeks until the competition, Erin has been named captain of the team and will face off against the best of the best from Portugal, Spain and Italy during the five day tournament.
"I'm just like any other player but I help the coach talk to the other players when we are out there on the pitch," she said.
Just last week Erin was up north training with her teammates in Queensland to prepare for the competition.
"I'm feeling a bit mixed, nervous and excited," she said.
"It's been pretty intense, with school it gets busy having to juggle everything."
Ticket prices for the Winter Warmer Country Music and Dance are $27.50 for adults and $12.50 for children younger than 12 - a sausage sizzle, drinks and supper is also included in the admission price.
