ARRESTS in Tamworth made by a specialist squad cracking down on property crime has helped paint a picture for police about where to focus prevention strategies.
Strike Force Western Mongoose was disbanded after making 91 arrests in 11 weeks, almost half of them juveniles.
Oxley Superintendent Kylie Endemi said the operation was successful in bringing offenders before the courts but had also helped strengthen partnerships across agencies.
"We've been able to come up with great initiatives ... that's a really great thing for the community and for the juveniles out there that need our support and help and referrals into programs that lead them away from that criminal pathway to a better future," she said.
"There was a group of recidivist offenders - and not just juveniles - although it was alarming and concerning to see a number of juveniles and the age of those participating in this activity.
"Operation Mongoose wasn't just about arresting and charging people, we also had a really strong focus on prevention and in terms of criminal diversion for juveniles that we identified had been participating in this activity."
The operation worked closely with the force's youth command to engage with young people, as well as other services across the region.
Superintendent Endemi said the team of cops had done a cracking job and property crime in Tamworth and Gunnedah had dropped off.
But, she also warned that just because the operation was winding up didn't mean crime would be tolerated.
"What our work will focus on now is making sure that we continue to stem any potential crime surges that may be before us.
"We have a number of strategies available to us to monitor the behaviour of identified offenders."
Superintendent Endemi said she was proud of every NSW Police Force member - whether it be from the state's PolAir team or local general duties officers - that supported Strike Force Western Mongoose and "helped make the community a safer place".
She said elements of the operation would continue across the district and police would be backed by extra resources.
Strike Force Western Mongoose was launched in April in response to brazen car thefts and break-ins that were spiralling out of control.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy was at the helm of the operation, which laid more than 350 charges in total.
Of the 14 officers that were dedicated to the operation - including detectives, highway patrol, proactive police, the dog squad, youth command and the western region's enforcement squad - the majority were from the Oxley district and have been redeployed back to their regular roles.
