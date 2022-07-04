UPDATED (10.20am):
Racing NSW reports that jockey Elissa Meredith is comfortable and remains stable at John Hunter Hospital and doctors were assessing her and may undertake further scans this morning.
Advertisement
The Dubbo-based apprentice was dislodged from her mount Starlink during Race 5 at Gunnedah on Monday.
EARLIER (9am):
Apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith is in an induced coma at John Hunter Hospital following her fall at Monday's Gunnedah meeting.
Racing NSW reported at 6.40am on Tuesday that Meredith has two contusions on her brain but no swelling or bleeds.
She has been moved to ICU to monitor, keeping her intubated and in an induced coma.
She has no other injuries.
MONDAY:
A jockey has been left in a critical condition after a fall during race five at today's Gunnedah meeting.
Also read:
Riding the Clint Lundholm-trained Starlink, apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith was running third from the back early in the race when the three-year-old filly tripped and fell. After a brief delay, during which time she was treated by paramedics, Meredith was airlifted to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital with critical head injuries, a Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said.
Starlink was seen running after the fall and appeared to have escaped serious harm.
The final two races scheduled to take place were postponed by order of Racing NSW stewards. There has not yet been any clarification as to when the races will be held, one of which is the Curlewis Cup.
Gunnedah Jockey Club secretary manager, Lyn Tongue, said the incident was "devastating".
"Everyone was devastated, the jockeys, all the patrons," she said.
"It's a very unfortunate incident ... everyone's very upset and regardless of the last two races, we're devastated at what's happened to [Meredith]."
Meredith lives in Dubbo and is indentured to Lundholm. Prior to the Gunnedah meet, the 27-year-old had been in strong form with three wins at her home track across June 26 and 27.
Advertisement
She has been riding since 2020 and has 33 career wins, including 18 in the 2021 season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.