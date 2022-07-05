When Tyanna Kerr went down to Canberra for a training camp with her Combined Catholic Colleges' rugby 7s side, the last thing she expected it to lead to was an opportunity to play on the State Of Origin stage.
But at Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday night the McCarthy Catholic College student will suit up for the ACT/NSW schoolgirls invitational side against Queensland as the curtain raiser to the series decider.
"I'm really excited, pumped and ready to go," Kerr said.
It has all been a bit of a whirlwind with the 17-year old not really having any knowledge of the side until her CCC coach said they were calling for nominations.
"She said just nominate yourself and see how you go," she said.
"I thought there was no harm in trying."
She never really thought too much about making the side though having little league experience. Her only real taste was with the NIAS squad last year, but even that was limited with COVID interrupting the program.
"It was a big shock (to be selected) to be honest," Kerr said.
On the countdown, she said it will "such an honour" to run out with the blue on her back, and be a part of what is one of the country's biggest sporting spectacles.
That it is the 'decider' only makes it all "more exciting".
It has certainly made her popular with her dad with each of the players being allocated four tickets.
He played a lot of, and loves his, league. Unfortunately the rest of her family - she has six siblings - will have to watch on from home.
Also a handy netballer and a rising rugby star, it has been a busy last month for Kerr.
On the long weekend she played for the Central North under-18s at the Country/State Championships.
That was followed by the NSW under-18s schools 7s trials and championships, where she helped the CCC team finish runners-up. Now this, and then at the end of the month she will pull on the Country gold (rugby union) against City.
Either a fullback or centre, she was having her first training run with the side down in Sydney on Tuesday.
They will then go into camp in Brisbane on Monday.
"On the Tuesday we get to join the captain's run for the men," Kerr added excitedly.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, Kerr moved to Tamworth with her family in 2018.
Finding no league sides for girls around, when McCarthy decided to enter a team in the Friday night rugby competition she signed up for it.
She hasn't looked back.
After playing for the Pirates under-16s the previous season, last year she was asked to step up to the women's side. She quickly made an impression with coach Anthony Barbara remarking early on that Kerr was "a girl to watch for us".
So far this season her other commitments have seen her miss quite a few of their games.
Kerr's story is reminiscent of another former McCarthy student making waves in the footy world.
Jada Taylor went there from Year 7-9.
Kerr said was it was "really inspiring" watching her sparkling under-19 State of Origin performance.
"It's given me a lot more hope that someone from this area can do it," she said.
The dream would be to either play 7s for Australia or get a league contract.
