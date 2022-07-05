The Northern Daily Leader
Rugby League: Tyanna Kerr to play for ACT/NSW schoolgirls in State of Origin curtain raiser

By Samantha Newsam
July 5 2022 - 6:00pm
The big stage: Tyanna Kerr will play for the ACT/NSW schoolgirls invitational side as the curtain raiser to next Wednesday's State of Origin decider. Photo: Gareth Gardner 160622GGC02

When Tyanna Kerr went down to Canberra for a training camp with her Combined Catholic Colleges' rugby 7s side, the last thing she expected it to lead to was an opportunity to play on the State Of Origin stage.

