The Northern Daily Leader

'We're there to win': Tamworth vets get down to business for Blues

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 5 2022 - 3:54am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bat and ball: Andrew O'Halloran (left) and Steve Wilson are ready to take off to Queensland this week, where they hope to be met by better weather. Photo: Peter Hardin.

Those who imagine veterans cricket to be a leisurely pastime could not be more wrong in Steve Wilson's opinion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.