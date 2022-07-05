The Tamworth women will be looking to return to their winning ways when they tackle Robb College after their wings were clipped by Baa Baas on Saturday.
The competition leaders proved too strong, taking the win 49-5.
The Magpies' second loss to them this season, coach Rob Mills wasn't too perturbed by the result.
"At times the score doesn't reflect the game," he said.
"We had a great chat the end of the game and we know what we have to work on and learn from."
Making a cameo, Tori Brazier was a real handful for the Magpies defence, crossing for a hat-trick, along with Hayley Ford.
The Magpies were missing a few of their play-makers, which Mills said "probably went against us a little bit".
It also meant they had players playing out of position, and as a consequence were a bit disjointed at times.
"We bunched up a bit," he said.
"The forwards and backs got in each others way."
That the whole game was played with uncontested scrums didn't help either. It didn't, Mills said, "fit in with what we'd trained for", and took away one of their strengths.
"We win a lot of balls against the feed," he said.
He couldn't fault the effort but thought some of their defence, particularly their tackling, let them down at times.
"We did well but not good enough," Mills said.
"We weren't shutting them down straight away."
It enabled Baa Baas to get a roll on, and once they did that and got a few tries up, he said it was very hard to get the momentum to go their way.
"Something to work on with Albies and Baa Bass is shutting down their backline," he said.
Captain Rachel Martin led from the front for the Magpies picking up the three points. Paige Leonard got the two and Ellie Hannaford the one.
