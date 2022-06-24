Truer words have seldom been spoken.
But then again, Blake Cavallaro spoke from a position of great authority when, on the eve of the biggest sporting occasion of Jada Taylor's young life, he said the fullback "brings the X-factor" and "loves the big arenas and the big stages".
At old Leichhardt Oval in Sydney on Thursday night, before her family and friends and a national TV audience watching on Nine, the 18-year-old Tamworth product shone bright like a diamond as Cavallaro's Blues beat Queensland 22-6 in an under-19 State of Origin clash that showcased the game's rugby league stars of tomorrow.
Taylor's two-try, player of the match display included a dazzling length-of-the-field, solo effort late in the game that sealed the result.
It started when she fielded a grubber kick in-goal, and featured insane footwork and vision that resulted in her weaving through the defence and scoring a try that marked her as special.
With the rugby league gods looking on approvingly, Taylor's virtuoso performance also included a try assist and three line breaks.
Speaking to the Leader on Friday morning, the teen phenom said she was "still buzzing", adding: "It's a good feeling."
While it was "good" to perform so well on such a big stage, she continued, it was "very special" to do it in front of family and friends including her father, Dungowan Cowboys co-coach Luke Taylor, and her mother, Sonia Clayton.
"So, that was even more special for me," she said.
Having recently signed her first NRLW contract after a breakout season playing for Cavallaro's undefeated, premiership-winning under-19 Roosters this year, Taylor will surely soon showcase her considerable skillset in the NRLW - a skillset that is now much more widely known.
Speaking post-match, Taylor said: "It's very important and very special to receive it [the player of the match award]. But I definitely think it's off the back of a lot of hard work - of my team, not me."
Rugby league does not have dibs on Taylor; Rugby Australia has long nurtured her talent. And Tim Walsh, coach of the women's sevens national side, recently asked her to train with the side.
On Friday morning, she arrived in Queensland for a rugby camp with the Australia A sevens squad - the country's No 2 women's side.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
