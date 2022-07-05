Among the reasons Pirates' win over Moree on Saturday meant so much was the man wearing the No. 13.
After 151 games across an association spanning more than 20 years Andrew Moodie has pulled on the gold and black for the last time.
A colossal figure in what has been the most successful period of the club's existence, the man they call 'Moods' is leaving for the warmer clims of the coast after getting a work transfer to Port Macquarie.
They had to work hard for the win, but got there in the end, the 32-25 result ending a three-game losing run against the Bulls.
"It was a nice way to go out, at this club anyway," Moodie said.
Not one for fanfare, he turned down the offer to lead the side out but was given a guard of honour as they walked off to a rousing reception from the crowd.
"I'm not about that, I'd rather be a team man," he said about running the side on.
"But I did feel the love out there."
In the immediate aftermath, he admitted it was emotional knowing that he had played his last game for the club he started with as a 16-year old, and he considers "home". Over the years he has dabbled in a few other sports; but he has always come back to Pirates.
"When the final whistle went it was bittersweet," he said.
There was some thought that he would still make the odd appearance and certainly return for the finals, but Moodie was adamant it was his final hurrah.
"I don't believe that I should come back and take the spot of someone who's here training," he said.
"So that's me done."
With Pirates that is. He isn't hanging up the boots yet and is planning to play over in Port "somewhere".
Part of five premierships with Pirates, he said there isn't one that particularly stands out for him.
"I remember every one of them really well," he said.
"It's just good to go back-to-back."
He has twice been involved in successful back-to-back campaigns.
A linesman with Essential Energy, Moodie is sad to leave, but it was as they say too good an opportunity to pass up.
"Opportunities over on the coast don't come up too often, probably every 10-12 years," he said.
"They had probably four positions and I was lucky enough to get one of them."
One of the best to have pulled on the Pirates' jersey and, indeed to have graced the local rugby fields in the last 20 years, one of the things that has stood the long-time five-eighth above the rest is his ability to control a game. He has taunted many an opposition with his pin-point boot, pinning them in their half.
It was on full display on Saturday, and is one of the things that Pirates co-coach Mick Squires said they will miss about him.
"He really controlled that game in the second half, and moving forward we'll really miss that," he said.
"He'll be missed".
He rated his game on Saturday up there with "one of his better ones" of his 151.
"He's just been Pirates through and through," Squires said.
"And he showed today how much the club means to him and certainly how much the game means to him."
He reflected that Moodie is the reason he ended up at Pirates.
"I met him, he said 'come down', and that's how it all started with us," he said.
Despite Moodie's proclamations, Squires remains optimistic of being able to coax him to pull on the jumper again.
"Hopefully we can get him back," he said.
You can't blame him.
