'Amazing' Violet embraces heritage ahead of NAIDOC Cup

For a 15-year-old high school student, Violet Nicholson certainly has a lot on her plate.
So much, in fact, that even her mother is not quite sure how she manages to keep her head afloat amid her myriad sporting and school commitments.
The Carinya Christian School student was recently named in the Northern NSW squad for the NAIDOC Cup, which will run for two days starting tomorrow, and NNSWF Indigenous squad for the Women's State Cup, which will span Friday and Saturday.
Additionally, she is in the NIAS Talent Support Program, has played representative Oztag, was a member of the Gomeroi Culture Academy, and manages to maintain high grades at school.
"She's amazing at keeping all of that in check," Violet's mother, Kaliela Thornton, said.
"She's great at school, I worry about her schoolwork being affected ... she's really hands-on and it's good that she's so disciplined and keep her eyes on the soccer as well."
As the second-youngest of Thornton's six children, it is somewhat remarkable that Violet pursues soccer with such fervor.
Given that each of her siblings plays the game, it would not be surprising to see her attempt to rebel and play something else.
But Thornton describes a young woman of maturity beyond her years, which is manifested in her refusal to set long-term goals for herself.
"Some people have these goals, and say 'This is what I want to do'," she said.
"But Violet's very humble in that sense, she's keeping her options open. I'm really excited for her, I try not to push her too hard ... it's up to them and how they feel in their heart."
In keeping with her personal approach, Thornton expects her daughter to take the field for the NNSWF sides "looking to have fun", rather than put any pressure on herself.
And as a proud young woman of Gamilaraay Yuwalaraay descent, Thornton said her daughter is leading the way for Indigenous female soccer players from the North West region.
However, Violet does not appear to bear the responsibility too heavily, and her mother believes that as a teenager, her only duty should be to enjoy the game.
"I don't want to push the idea of being a trailblazer on her," Thornton said.
"It's more about going out and having fun, just enjoy the sport. You don't want to put too much pressure on them, she's only 15."
There will be a cultural education component to the NAIDOC Cup, with players who arrived today scheduled to sit down for workshops which Thornton said will focus on "cultural immersion".
