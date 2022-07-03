THE TALLY of Ukrainian refugees Quirindi couple Mark and Jenni Chapple have helped find safety in regional Australia has grown to eight.
But the husband and wife are calling out for help to keep their good will mission afloat.
With the vision of helping as many people fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Mr Chapple said the project, titled 'CH2', was at a "crossroads" of how to move forward.
"We can't keep doing this as just a couple, we're now in our fourth month and it's just so consuming," he said.
"My whole working week is devoted to this and every spare minute of Jenni's is spent on this.
"We need some extra supports to keep the momentum going."
In the past two weeks the Chapple's have helped Ukranian couple Dmytro and Vera Senko find a new home in Gunnedah and welcomed Yana Shevtsova, who fled from Ukraine in March, to Australia.
Mrs Chapple said the project was based on a "people-centric" approach which involves matching the right person seeking refuge to the right person opening their home.
"It's not just about dropping someone in a community, it's about making sure they have all the supports around them," she said.
"That's the part you really need to put the time and effort into."
With the CH2 gaining national media attention, the Chapple's have been bombarded with calls from Ukrainian's needing help and have received messages from people as far as Gippsland asking how they can assist.
But Mr Chapple said to keep their people-centric project as individualised and focused as they'd like, they would need more help.
"We just want to maintain that position," he said.
"There's a need to employ people to help this happen.
"That could be creating a foundation or a charity as a non-for-profit organisation."
With the support from the Australian government only temporary when those fleeing Ukraine arrive, Mr Chapple said they were not willing to give up on the project just because times are hard.
"The government puts them up in hotels for 28 days and some people get left behind and their needs don't get addressed," he said.
"Some people get sad and lonely and just want to go back to Kyiv.
"We don't want that to happen we want to be able to support them."
Until Mr and Mrs Chapple can establish some form of staff base they will continue to meet with representatives from around Tamworth, Gunnedah and Quirindi to pave the way for more Ukrainian refugees to start a new life in regional Australia.
