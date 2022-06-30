The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth State of the State Leaders Forum 2022: water security options explored with Dungowan Dam's future on hold

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
June 30 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATER SECURITY: Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said a reverse osmosis plant would be "vital" for Tamworth's future water secrutiy. Photo: Peter Hardin

AS the future of the $1.275 billion Dungowan Dam remains in murky waters, the state government is exploring other options for water security, with plans pushing forward for a reverse osmosis plant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.