Diligent documentation will be required for tax returns and claims on items for the home office this tax time, as COVID-19 continues to influence policy.
Director of enterprise at Bell Partners in Tamworth, Matthew Sweeney said many of the COVID-19 support measures will remain until tax time 2023.
To take advantage of the continuing support though, he said that people must gather together "reasonable evidence" to support their COVID-themed tax claims.
"Particularly with things like the RAT tests, just make sure you've got evidence you did buy them," he said.
Mr Sweeney said the RAT tests can be claimed back fully if people can provide documentation proving their employer asked them to do RAT testing.
The Australian Tax Office will need evidence such as bank statements or receipts for the RAT test along with an employer's letter asking an employee to undergo RAT testing.
"If you just bought it because you didn't want to infect anyone else, then it's definitely not claimable," Mr Sweeney said.
"What they're trying to catch out there, is if children have been given a whole heap of RAT tests for school and then the parents take those."
However, for those that work in industries such as aged care where the government has said that employees need to do daily RAT tests, no evidence is required.
The Australian Tax Office will also need clear proof of how many hours a person worked from home in order to calculate tax deductions for electricity and gas.
Mr Sweeney said that people can claim 80 cents for every hour they worked from home.
This is written into the tax return as the COVID-19 hourly tax rate.
"The 80 cents is for saying rather than having to keep copious amounts of records, we'll just allow 80 cents an hour," he said.
"But it's still diary evidence that you've actually worked from home."
It's then up to each person to calculate how many hours they actually ended up working from home.
Items that have been bought for the home office can also be claimed back, however it'll unlikely be returned in full.
Mr Sweeney said the tax office will often deem a computer will only be used 80 per cent of the time for work, if it's in a house that has kids.
Instant asset write-offs, which were introduced as a COVID-19 business stimulus measure, also remain n place until tax time next year.
This will account for assets purchased that are expected to actually be delivered sometime in the next year.
Mr Sweeney said that assets like cars that don't arrive until next year should be claimed next year.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
