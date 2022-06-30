The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tax time for 2022 will feature claims on resources required while working from home.

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
June 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tax Time: Shonia Poole and Elena Harris prepare for tax deductions. Photo: Peter Hardin.

Diligent documentation will be required for tax returns and claims on items for the home office this tax time, as COVID-19 continues to influence policy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.