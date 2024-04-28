The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'A lot of potential': Cowboys finally click as Bulldogs lose again

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated April 28 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sunny and temperate autumn day greeted a good crowd when the Cowboys hosted the Bulldogs.
A sunny and temperate autumn day greeted a good crowd when the Cowboys hosted the Bulldogs.

Ahead of Gunnedah's away clash against Dungowan, Bulldogs No. 6 David Smith said the ingredients were there for his winless outfit to "come good".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.