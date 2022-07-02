IT took three years of sickness, a battle with the regional health system and a community bake sale, but life for Eli Whittaker is finally looking up.
But with his condition getting worse and worse each day, Eli's mother Jade Whittaker put the call out to the community to help raise money for a fast-tracked appointment in a private hospital to see a paediatric gastroenterologist in Sydney.
And two days later Eli was in the big smoke undergoing tests that would soon change his life.
Ms Whittaker said the diagnosis, which the family have decided to keep private, meant that clear path for the future could now be put in place after years of brain scans, blood tests, ultrasounds, and CT scans providing no definitive answers.
"Receiving this diagnosis means that Eli is now on targeted treatment with a positive outlook for the future," she said.
With Eli suffering from severe acid reflux, tummy aches, nausea and vomiting over the last three years he will require ongoing specialist medical support with lifelong management.
But for Eli, finally receiving a diagnosis was "one of the biggest saviours" of his life.
The 11-year-old said what he was most looking forward to was being able to play sports and games with friends, without feeling fatigued, and "eating all of the yummy foods" that had triggered his symptoms for so long.
"I am extremely grateful to everyone who has helped me along my journey and would like to take this opportunity to honour them and their commitment," Eli said.
When Mrs Whittaker first put the call out to the community for help, she told the Leader she had seen her son lose the light in his eyes and his happy smile, but with the diagnosis she was now feeling a sense of comfort.
"Finally receiving definitive answers has brought our family so much joy and an unimaginable amount of relief," she said.
"We are highly optimistic that Eli's future will be a bright and happy one with the implementation of a few lifestyle modifications.
"He can enjoy being a kid with all the spoils of life."
Recognising that Eli could have continued suffering for months if he had stayed on the public health waiting list, Ms Whittaker said without the help of the community there's a good chance her son's condition would have deteriorated further.
"To the selfless people who helped my little boy, thank you doesn't feel like enough," she said.
"Eli and I will never forget the incredible act of kindness received from our community."
