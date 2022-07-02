The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's 11-year-old Eli Whittaker receives medical diagnosis after three year battle with chronic gastrointestinal issues

Tess Kelly
Tess Kelly
July 2 2022 - 2:00am
ON THE MEND: Eli Whittaker, 11, has finally received a diagnoses for a sickness he has battled for three years. Photos: Supplied

IT took three years of sickness, a battle with the regional health system and a community bake sale, but life for Eli Whittaker is finally looking up.

