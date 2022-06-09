The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth family's bake sale raised funds to help get sick child Eli Whittaker to Sydney for diagnosis

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
June 9 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JOY: Eli Whittaker rejoices over making it to Sydney. Photo: Supplied

A COMMUNITY bake sale has succeeded in its fundraising mission - a sick child has made it to Sydney to finally get a diagnosis for his mystery condition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.