The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah pound drop box temporarily closed due to parvovirus detection

By Newsroom
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:02am, first published June 28 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vaccinate: Gunnedah Veterinary Hospital's Chelsea Mitchell with Milly. Photo: Supplied

An outbreak of canine parvovirus has forced Gunnedah Shire Council to temporarily close the animal drop box facility at the pound.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.