The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council includes Nundle and Kootingal in draft smoke-free policy, despite opposition

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
June 29 2022 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUTT OUT: No-smoking signs across the CBD will be replaced to include e-cigarette messaging, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said. Photo: Peter Hardin

IT was the first council to introduce a widespread ban on e-cigarettes in public places, now Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has supported a move to significantly expand its smoke-free policy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.