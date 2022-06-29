IT was the first council to introduce a widespread ban on e-cigarettes in public places, now Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has supported a move to significantly expand its smoke-free policy.
Hoping to "continue to lead" in the space, the new smoking ban would include a section of Peel Street between Bourke Street and Darling Street, and the main streets of Nundle and Kootingal.
But, not everyone is convinced, a recent survey done by the council has shown.
Kootingal and Nundle residents strongly opposed the ban, but TRC is pushing forward with it anyway, giving residents another chance to have their say by putting it on public exhibition.
The council has a responsibility to protect the community from the harmful impacts of smoking, as far as Cr Marc Sutherland is concerned.
"People accessing our CBD have the right to enter shops and participate without the fear of being subject to passive smoking," he said.
"We know the impact it has on young people, on more vulnerable people in our community, on pregnant women - right across the board."
The policy was first adopted in 2015, and already includes a wide section of the Tamworth CBD, and the main streets of Barraba and Manilla.
Since it was implemented, not one person has been fined for smoking in the banned areas, however TRC believes it's still effective in deterring smokers from public spaces.
It will spend $5000 on new no smoking signs and advertising across the Tamworth CBD to push the messaging, and curb the impacts of a vaping "epidemic" that is spreading across the city.
"There's been an explosion of publicity around the epidemic effects of e-cigarettes, particularly because they contain nicotine and it's not even on the label," Cr Helen Tickle said.
"They are proving to be an addiction amongst teenagers and posing a very serious health threat."
Mayor Russell Webb told the Leader vaping is a big concern for the region, especially young people.
"It has become a growing issue, and the policy has been amended to reflect that," he said.
"We need to get signage to really point that out, because that hasn't been acknowledged by the community in general - so there will be a lot more signage."
The villages of Nundle and Kootingal should have a second say, he said, adding: "if those two villages come back with the same result, then I dare say we won't apply it".
Cr Sutherland said he understands the smaller villages are against the policy, but he believes every community should have "safe access".
"I think that providing clean air should not be limited to one town around the region," he said.
As a smoker himself, Cr Steve Mears, was "significantly against" the ban when it first came out in 2015.
But over time, he came to realise it was not all about himself, he said.
"It's about what we inadvertently deliver to other people, so I have no problem supporting certain areas that are smoke-free," he added.
The policy will go on public exhibition for 28 days before approval.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
