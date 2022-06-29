Drivers are one step closer to a smoother ride along Goonoo Goonoo Road from Calala Lane to Jack Smythe Drive, after the project was given the green light by environmental authorities.
The federal government has committed $32 million towards the works, and the state government is chipping in $8 million.
More than 14,000 vehicles use the 1.6 kilometre section of road each day, including heavy vehicles, and that figure is estimated to increase to 25,000 vehicles a day by 2040.
"Tamworth is a growing community and this route provides an essential link into the CBD, so it's important we plan properly and ensure the community's feedback is taken into consideration when finalising the design for the road," a spokesperson for Transport for NSW said.
Some 132 submissions were received in response to consultation carried out last year as part of a Review of Environmental Factors and revised concept design.
Based on the feedback, Transport for NSW will make some design changes, including narrowing the central median on this section of road.
"The change will allow better access to properties and reduce the impact of the road upgrade," the spokesperson said.
"The local insights we received during the consultation process have been valuable for the project team's work, and we thank the community for its feedback and contribution to the planning work.
"The next step for the project is detailed design. We will keep the community informed on its progress and delivery."
When work will start on the upgrade is yet to be determined.
Planning for the duplication of Goonoo Goonoo Road between Jack Smyth Drive and Calala Lane in Tamworth received another boost in the recent state budget, with an additional $7.693 million allocated to move the project through the final stages of planning and on to preconstruction.
The report detailing submissions and responses can be viewed online at nswroads.work/ggroad.
