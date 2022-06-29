The Northern Daily Leader
Environmental approvals for the Goonoo Goonoo Road upgrade mean work is a step closer

By Newsroom
June 29 2022 - 6:00am
A step closer: Work to upgrade this section of Goonoo Goonoo Road has been given the green tick. Photo: Supplied

Drivers are one step closer to a smoother ride along Goonoo Goonoo Road from Calala Lane to Jack Smythe Drive, after the project was given the green light by environmental authorities.

