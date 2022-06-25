Police are appealing for public assistance after firearms were stolen during a break and enter in the state's northwest.
Officers from Oxley Police District were notified on Friday that several firearms had been stolen from a property on Blairmore Road, Boggabri.
Initial inquiries suggest entry was forced into a storage container located on the property between 9pm on Thursday 23 June 2022 and 9am on Friday 24 June 2022.
Five firearms - including four rifles and a shotgun - and chainsaw are believed to have been stolen.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident - or who has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area - to contact Narrabri Police Station on (02) 6792 7199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
