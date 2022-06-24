The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sydney Flight College plans Tamworth expansion as activity at Tamworth Regional Airport takes flight

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
June 24 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKING FLIGHT: The training facility has been dormant for two years, but director of growth and prosperity, Jacqueline O'Neill, said kick-starting the precinct is a top priority. Photos: file

A LARGE pilot training school has revealed its plans to expand to Tamworth as operations at the city's airport take flight and put an end to a period of turbulence fuelled by the pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.