EYEWITNESS evidence has helped investigators as they work to piece together the circumstances of a tragic crash which claimed the lives of a teenager and two men.
Emergency services were called to a confronting scene after a Nissan Navara and a Toyota ute collided on Culgoora Road, between Wee Waa and Narrabri, just after 5:30pm on June 15.
A 64-year-old man, a 73-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy sadly died at the scene.
Narrabri police Chief Inspector Robert Dunn confirmed to the Leader some inroads had been made in the investigation.
"Police have taken statements from eyewitnesses that have greatly assisted," he said.
Chief Inspector Dunn said the police investigation into what happened was continuing with "various other examinations".
Police appealed for information in the hours after the crash in the hope it could help give shattered families some answers.
The three people that died in the horror head-on were local to the Narrabri shire.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
