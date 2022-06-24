The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police continue investigation into triple-fatal crash between Wee Waa and Narrabri as witness statements taken

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 24 2022 - 9:30pm
INVESTIGATIONS: Oxley police are still working to piece together what led to two utes crashing head-on. Photo: File

EYEWITNESS evidence has helped investigators as they work to piece together the circumstances of a tragic crash which claimed the lives of a teenager and two men.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

