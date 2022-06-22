A MAN accused of stabbing another man in the head with a bodkin during a brawl has fronted court after strike action blocked him from appearing when his charges were locked in earlier this month.
Kane John Smith-Croft, 25, dialled into Tamworth Local Court virtually from custody last week.
The court heard he was across the update in his matter.
"Unfortunately Mr Smith-Croft was indisposed on the last occasion due to strike action," Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe told the court.
"I've spoken to Mr Smith-Croft this morning and he understands what's happening."
Lawyers will meet in the coming weeks to discuss any issues in the matter, which had previously been plagued by delays and described as a complex case with a voluminous brief of evidence.
"Your matter will now be adjourned for a case conference to be held ... to help you decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges against you," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Smith-Croft will front the local court again in August on the charges, but has a supreme court bail hearing set down in Sydney for early next month.
He has remained behind bars since his arrest eight months ago.
He has not entered pleas to wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and affray.
Contravening an AVO has been listed as a related charge by the state prosecuting authority, the DPP.
The charges stem from an alleged brawl at a West Tamworth home about lunchtime on October 28 last year.
Smith-Croft is accused of stabbing a 32-year-old man in the temple with a bodkin, causing it to become lodged in his head.
The man survived but was placed in a coma and underwent surgery in Newcastle.
Smith-Croft and a co-accused were arrested later that day.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
