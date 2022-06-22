The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Case conference set for Kane John Smith-Croft after alleged West Tamworth stabbing and brawl

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 22 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROGRESS: Lawyers will meet to discuss issues in the court case of a man accused of stabbing another man in the head. Photo: File

A MAN accused of stabbing another man in the head with a bodkin during a brawl has fronted court after strike action blocked him from appearing when his charges were locked in earlier this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.