THREE FAMILIES have been left shattered after a horror head-on crash claimed the lives of a teenager and two men on a rural road, and police are pleading with the public to help give them answers.
A Nissan Navara and a Toyota ute collided on Culgoora Road, between Wee Waa and Narrabri, just after 5:30pm on Wednesday.
Advertisement
A 64-year-old man and a 16-year-old travelling in the Navara, and a 73-year-old man behind the wheel of the Toyota, tragically died at the scene.
Narrabri police Chief Inspector Robert Dunn told the Leader the three people had been identified as locals to the shire.
"We have had three families with their lives torn apart and we need to give them some explanation as to why it happened," he said.
"Given the circumstances we believe may have occurred and the fact that we received information that there were other vehicles in the vicinity at the time, we have a strong belief there is somebody out there that has something to offer, to help us provide an explanation to these families.
"There is no direct evidence from any witnesses to be able to piece it together at this stage."
READ ALSO:
Anyone in the area around the time of the triple-fatal crash has been urged to report anything - even the smallest bit of information - to police as detectives from the Oxley district work to piece together what happened.
It was a devastating night for emergency services as the local victims were known to some of the first responders.
"It was a very confronting scene," Chief Inspector Dunn said.
The road was closed about 20km east of Wee Waa and remained shut through the night until early Thursday morning.
Reports will be prepared for the coroner.
Contact Narrabri police on 6792 7199.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.