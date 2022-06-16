The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Oxley police appeal for information after three locals killed in horror ute crash on Culgoora Road, between Wee Waa and Narrabri on Wednesday

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 16 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAGEDY: A head-on crash between two utes has claimed the lives of three people on a remote country road. Photo: File

THREE FAMILIES have been left shattered after a horror head-on crash claimed the lives of a teenager and two men on a rural road, and police are pleading with the public to help give them answers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.