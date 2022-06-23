A GUN was allegedly fired when a man climbed onto the back of a ute as it tried to evade police near Willow Tree.
Two firearms have been seized as police charged three people over alleged Hunter Valley gun thefts.
Officers began investigations after the weapons were allegedly taken from rural properties in the Upper Hunter.
The police plane PolAir7 began following a Landcruiser about 5pm on Tuesday as part of inquiries.
It tracked the vehicle through Muswellbrook and Scone as a result of reports it had allegedly been used in a number of thefts.
In the car park of a Kelly Street fast food outlet in Scone, officers on the ground attempted to stop the car.
PolAir tracked the vehicle to Swinging Ridges Road at Willow Tree, where one of the occupants of the vehicle climbed onto its rear tray and allegedly fired several shots.
The car turned onto a Merriwa Road station at Little Jacks Creek, entering bushland before its three occupants left the car and fled into the scrub.
Police found and arrested a man and two women in the area about 2.30am.
They seized two guns, and subsequent checks revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Southern Highlands earlier this month.
The man, 26, was charged with firing a gun in or near a public place, possessing a loaded firearm in public, possessing ammunition without a licence and travelling in a stolen car.
He was formally refused bail in Muswellbrook Local Court on Wednesday and will re-appear on July 19.
One woman, 27, was charged with travelling in a stolen car and granted conditional bail. She will also face Muswellbrook Local Court again on July 19.
The second woman, 23, was charged with car theft, using a weapon to avoid arrest, driving recklessly or furiously, driving while disqualified, aggravated break and enter and theft by deception.
She is due to face Muswellbrook Local Court on Thursday.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
