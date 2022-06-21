A 12-YEAR-OLD girl reported missing from her East Tamworth home over the weekend has been found safe and well by police out of town.
The young girl was reported missing to police after she left home about 1:30pm on Saturday then failed to get in touch with family and friends.
Oxley police launched an investigation and the child was found safe and well just after midday today near Nundle.
Police thanked the public and the media for their assistance in locating the girl.
