The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Oxley police locate 12-year-old girl safe and well near Nundle after she was reported missing from East Tamworth

By Newsroom
Updated June 21 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFE AND WELL: The 12-year-old girl reported missing from East Tamworth has been located. Photo: File

Update:

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl reported missing from her East Tamworth home over the weekend has been found safe and well by police out of town.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.