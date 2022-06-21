The Northern Daily Leader

'America was the place to be': Meet Mikaela Watson, Tamworth's latest globetrotter

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:44am, first published 1:00am
On the ball: Mikaela Watson has found a home in Tamworth, and said she was "so happy" to have made the move north from Victoria. Photo: Peter Hardin.

Eight years ago, Mikaela Watson embarked on an odyssey which carried her around the globe.

