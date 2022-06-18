CAN Assist Tamworth has received a nod for its incredible efforts assisting cancer patients across the region, receiving a Seniors Local Achievement Award this week.
The group provides transport for cancer patients, removing one of the biggest stresses for those undergoing treatment.
Advertisement
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson presented the award to the group on Tuesday, with several members of its management team on hand to accept it. He said the work the group does cannot be understated.
Read also;
"All of the volunteers with Can Assist Tamworth have been quietly spending supporting cancer patients in our region for almost 50 years," he said.
"These volunteers make a real difference to the lives of local cancer patients and I know there are many in our community who are so thankful for the work they do.
"This award is small recognition for their years of service, but I am thrilled that their commitment to their community has been highlighted."
He said on top of the day-to-day things the group does, it's also worth remembering all the fundraising events it organisers.
"The team continue to work hard to raise money with luncheons, golf days, and raffles. Two of the volunteers, Jill and Sharon, will even be shaving their heads for cancer later this year," he said.
"Thank you to all the volunteers of Can Assist Tamworth who continue to go above and beyond for our community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.