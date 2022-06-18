The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Can Assist members recognised for their efforts in helping cancer patients, with award

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
June 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT EFFORT: Can Assist received a Seniors Local Achievement Award at a morning tea this week. Photo: Gareth Gardner

CAN Assist Tamworth has received a nod for its incredible efforts assisting cancer patients across the region, receiving a Seniors Local Achievement Award this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.